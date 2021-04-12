Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAPA. Barclays began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

