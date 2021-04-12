Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.90 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

