Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Duke Energy by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $97.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.