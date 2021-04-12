Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

