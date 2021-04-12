Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Duxton Water Company Profile

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It serves various agricultural industries, including viticulture, nut, citrus, vegetables, olives, dried fruit, dairy, and broadacre. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

