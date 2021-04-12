Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

