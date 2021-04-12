DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.77 ($40.91).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.06 ($42.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.16. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52-week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

