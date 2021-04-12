Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.27.

NYSE:EXP opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

