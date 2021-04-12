Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Down 7.8%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.29. 113,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,917,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 50.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 591,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 38.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63,995 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 683,937 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

