Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $132.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.89.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.