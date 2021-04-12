Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 252,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000.

EFL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 61,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,706. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

