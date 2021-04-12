Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $423.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.49 and its 200 day moving average is $351.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.23 and a fifty-two week high of $424.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.