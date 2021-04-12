Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $148.73 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

