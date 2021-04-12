Eaton Vance Management Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.55.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $191.86 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day moving average is $160.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

