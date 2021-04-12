Eaton Vance Management Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after buying an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,266,000 after buying an additional 383,276 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

