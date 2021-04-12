Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of D opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

