Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,767 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $146.96 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.