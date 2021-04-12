Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.