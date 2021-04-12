Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,661,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,281,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $9.63 on Monday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.