Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 823,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.19 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

