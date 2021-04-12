Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000.

NYSEARCA BATT opened at $15.48 on Monday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

