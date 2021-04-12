EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,105 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

