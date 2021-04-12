EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,717 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $271.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.47. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,820 shares of company stock valued at $214,240,731. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

