EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 573 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,517.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $297.96 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.07 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

