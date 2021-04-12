E&G Advisors LP Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. 521,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,442,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

