E&G Advisors LP Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 164.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. 28,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,909. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.