E&G Advisors LP Has $783,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

