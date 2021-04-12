E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $43.58. 19,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,587. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

