E&G Advisors LP Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,715. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

