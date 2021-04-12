Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $657.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 4,220,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,394. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

