Electrum Dark Trading 72.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $4,711.25 and $51.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 72.9% lower against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00130491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

