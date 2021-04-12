Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.44. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Elekta AB has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

