Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Embraer fourth quarter of 2020 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Dec 31, 2020, Embraer’s E-Jets E2 have 146 orders in backlog and 29 aircraft have already been delivered to customers worldwide. Embraer’s main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, extensive traffic disruption affected Embraer’s customer’s operations in 2020. Embraer expects that traffic disruption and decreased demand affecting will continue to affect global customers demand and may continue to affect its deliveries in 2021. As a result of COVID-19 and its impacts over the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock’s credit rating.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERJ. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.76.

ERJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 79,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

