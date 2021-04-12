Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.