Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

