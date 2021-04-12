Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELEZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endesa has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of ELEZY opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.