Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.46 ($11.13).

Several analysts have issued reports on ENEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

