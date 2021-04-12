Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 12,172 Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

