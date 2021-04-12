Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $93,000 Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,122 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 197,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $358.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

