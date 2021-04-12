Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $104,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,136 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LSI Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in LSI Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

