Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $81,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $264.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

