Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

