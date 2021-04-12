Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

