Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ENVA opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

