Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Reduced by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $42,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

