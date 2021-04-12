Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

