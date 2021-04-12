Enzyme Hits Market Capitalization of $156.05 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $87.05 or 0.00144911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $156.05 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00621799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.