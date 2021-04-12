Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Holdings Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 13,277.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $7,669,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,125. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

