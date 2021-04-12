Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.18. 136,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $3,663,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

