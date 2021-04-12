Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FULT. Raymond James lowered Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

